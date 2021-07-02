World UFO Day: Significance and developments

World UFO Day is celebrated every year on the second day of July to spread awareness about unidentified flying objects and aims to acknowledge the existence of UFOs. The day was first observed in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. On the day, people gather together to watch the skies looking for extraterrestrial objects.

Earlier, the day was celebrated on June 24 by some people while others observed it on July 2. Later, July 2 was officially declared as World UFO Day. It was also celebrated on June 24 because as per aviator Kenneth Arnold, nine unusual objects flew over Washington in the early 1990s on that day.

July 2 is celebrated as World UFO Day to commemorate the supposed UFO crash incident in Roswell New Mexico in 1947. Thousands of researchers and paranormal enthusiasts gather for the UFO festival in Roswell every year.

In the latest development, a day before the annual UFO day, the US federal government has decided to embark on a major overhaul of how documented encounters with unidentified flying crafts are tracked, organised and analysed. The examination is expected to be key investigations yielding conclusions that were lacking in the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) study released last week, reported the Washington Times.

The newly found legitimacy to the objects by government transparency and UAP investigations head by the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has made the event extra significant and prominent this year.

In Roswell and other parts of the world, people have become more interested in knowing about UFOs. Researchers say that the next few months and years will be very crucial in determining if the shroud of secrecy has lifted, according to the Washington Times report.

“Will this be carried through? Because this will not be done in a short amount of time. This is going to take years,” the Washington Times quoted Mark Rodeghier, scientific director at the Center for UFO Studies, as saying.

