World weekly news wrap: Covid downgraded; Charles III crowned, and more

World Health Organisation downgrades Covid pandemic: 'No longer global emergency'

The World Health Organization on Friday said that COVID-19 did no longer qualify as a global emergency and marked a symbolic end to the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic, which triggered lockdowns across the world, upended economies worldwide and also killed around 7 million people globally. Read Here.

Ukraine targeted Putin in assassination bid, reserve right to respond: Russia

Russia had accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on Kremlin on Wednesday with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin, news agency Reuters quoted Russian news agencies. Kremlin had said in a statement that it considered Ukrain's alleged attack to be a "planned terrorist action", RIA reported, adding that two drones had been used in the attack. Both had been disabled by Russian defences. Read Here.

Charles III crowned king at first UK coronation in 70 years

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday to become the king of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth nations. The ceremony was built on ancient traditions of the British Monarchy. The ceremony is the first Coronation in the UK in 70 years. Read Here.

Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown

Australia on Tuesday said it planned to ban recreational vaping as well as tighten other e-cigarette laws in order to reduce the alarming rise of vaping among teenagers. Health Minister Mark Butler said, “Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.” Read Here.

In viral video, Ukrainian MP punches Russian representative at Turkey summit

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, a video surfaced on the social media in which Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi was purportedly seen punching a Russian representative who had snagged the Ukrainian flag from his hands during a conference in Turkey's capital Ankara. Read Here.

'Agreement within sight' in Armenia-Azerbaijan talks: US' Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that negotiations made between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington had had “tangible progress” and an agreement on resolving tensions was within reach. Read Here.

Pens down, lights off! Writers Guild of America goes on strike bringing TV shows to a halt. All you need to know

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) sat on a strike on Tuesday as over 11,000 members halted the production of several popular television shows. This is the first such strike since 2007, which had lasted for around 100 days and had costed the industry a damage of around $2 billion. The strike has come as negotiations amongst the writers' union and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreement. Read here.

Over 1 million polio vaccines destroyed in Sudan amid clashes: UN

UN children's agency UNICEF said on Friday that over 1 million polio vaccines had been destroyed in Sudan in looting amidst the ongoing violence in the country. UNICEF Deputy director of the Office of Emergency Programmes Hazel De Wet told Reuters, “A number of cold chain facilities have been looted, damaged and destroyed, including over a million polio vaccines in South Darfur.” Read Here.

China ready to help Afghanistan stabilise, FM Qin Gang tells Afghan counterpart

China is ready to help Afghanistan in gaining peace and stability at the earliest possible and is against any sort of “interference” in the country’s internal affairs, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said as reports of widespread women and girls' rights abuse rise under the Taliban regime. Read Here.

Child among 9 dead in Texas mall shooting; gunman killed

A gunman at a busy mall north of Dallas shot and killed nine people and injured at least seven others on Saturday, police said. The gunman, who authorities believe acted alone, was killed by an officer after he began firing outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city's police chief said at a press conference. Read Here.

