Would you deport immigrants if re-elected, Trump asked. He says: Just ‘bad ones’

Former US president Donald Trump said on Friday that he would deport “millions and millions” of immigrants if he were re-elected in 2024. Embattling multiple legal challenges, the former US president was asked in an interview with Fox News whether he would deport immigrants if her were re-elected the the Oval Office.

To the question, Donald Trump responded, "Millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals.”

“Would you deport them,” the host Sean Hannity asked.

Trump responded, “The bad ones I would deport. Millions and millions of people have... they’re poisoning our country. They’re poisoning – I’d like to be nice about it.”

Amid several legal battles, New York’s attorney general on Thursday said that a three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire. These include allegations of bank and insurance fraud.

Additionally, a federal appeals court on Wednesday also permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

