Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / WTO approves package of trade deals, prompting cheers
world news

WTO approves package of trade deals, prompting cheers

Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.
World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala delivers her speech during the closing session of a WTO Ministerial Conference .(Reuters)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Reuters |

The World Trade Organization's members approved on Friday a package of trade deals, including pledges on health, reform and food security, struck after more than five days of negotiations.

Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.

"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world," she said. "The outcomes demonstrate that the WTO is in fact capable of responding to emergencies of our time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world trade organization
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP