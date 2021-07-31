Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Xi demands rapid modernisation of PLA ahead of China’s army day
world news

Xi demands rapid modernisation of PLA ahead of China’s army day

Xi heads the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the overall high command of the Chinese military.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Chinese president Xi Jinping addressing a group study session of the CPC Political Bureau on Saturday asked the army to build the determination to work hard and achieve the goals set for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) which celebrates its 100 years in 2027.(Reuters)

Chinese president Xi Jinping said that the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) ‘commands the gun’ and asked the military to make resolute efforts to transform China’s army into the world’s best army by 2027 on par with the US army. Xi’s comments come on the eve of China’s army day and are a reiteration of what was decided during the plenary session of the CPC in October 2020.

Xi while addressing a group study session of the CPC Political Bureau on Saturday asked the army to build the determination to work hard and achieve the goal set for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) which celebrates its 100 years in 2027. He said that the goal is in alignment with national strength and it fulfils the future national defence needs of China.

Xi heads the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the overall high command of the Chinese military. He also emphasised on holding military exercises in real battle conditions to win wars and rapid modernisation of the PLA.

The Chinese president punished over 50 top generals besides a host of mid-rung officials as it held a massive anti-corruption drive after coming to power. On Saturday, he extended regards to officers, soldiers and civilian personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force. This meeting comes ahead of the 94th anniversary of the PLA on Sunday.

Xi also highlighted during the meeting that these goals set by him are necessary to ‘build a modern socialist country’.

(with inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP