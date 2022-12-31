Xi Jinping's New Year message: Unity pertinent as China enters new Covid phase

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:45 PM IST

Covid In China: Xi Jinping declared in a televised speech on the last day of 2022 that China had overcome unprecedented difficulties.

Covid In China: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks.(AP)
Reuters |

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2023 New Year Address that China's COVID-19 policy maximised the protection of lives, calling for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to the pandemic.

Xi declared in a televised speech on the last day of 2022 that China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were "optimised" when the situation and time so required.

These were Xi's first comments to the public regarding China's COVID-19 policy since Beijing scrapped a strict zero-COVID approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine, and lockdowns that it had maintained for almost three years.

