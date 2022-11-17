Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest and no attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, state media reported on Thursday.

Xi made the above remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Thursday.

