Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest

Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi made the above remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

Xi Jinping: China's President Xi Jinping is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest and no attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, state media reported on Thursday.

Read more: Will Michelle Obama run for president in 2024? Her response

Xi made the above remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
xi jinping
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP