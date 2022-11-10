Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on war preparation

China's president Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece said.

With pictures of Xi Jinping in army uniform during a visit to a command centre, People’s Daily reported that Xi Jinping said that the army must “comprehensively strengthen military training in preparation for war”.

Xi Jinping had earlier warned of “dangerous storms” on the horizon in Communist party's congress.

“Focus all [your] energy on fighting, work hard on fighting and improve [your] capability to win,” Xi Jinping was quoted as saying. The army must also “resolutely defend national sovereignty and national security” as China was in an “unstable and uncertain” security situation, he further reportedly said.

Xi Jinping had also issued a similar order in 2013, soon after he took power and again in 2017.

At the Communist party meeting, Xi Jinping made a veiled attack on the US’ increasingly support for Taiwan blaming “foreign interference” for exacerbating tensions. Xi Jinping who sees seizing Taiwan as a key part of his legacy had then said, “We will never promise to renounce the use of force.”

