Xi Jinping to visit Moscow for summit with Putin: Report

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multi-party peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added.