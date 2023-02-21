Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Xi Jinping to visit Moscow for summit with Putin: Report

Xi Jinping to visit Moscow for summit with Putin: Report

world news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multi-party peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multi-party peace talks and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
xi jinping china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP