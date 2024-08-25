Yunus asks China to relocate solar panel factories to Bangladesh

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, on Sunday emphasised the need for close economic collaboration between Dhaka and Beijing and urged China to do more for his country’s green transition and exports by moving some solar panel factories to Bangladesh. Bangladesh interim government head Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (AP Photo)

Yunus made the proposal when Chinese ambassador Yao Wen made an introductory call on him. The Chinese government welcomed the interim government on August 9, days after former premier Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled to India in the face of a student-led protest in which more than 600 people were killed.

Yunus highlighted the close economic collaboration between Beijing and Dhaka and asked Chinese investors to relocate their plants to Bangladesh, a statement from his office said.

He said China has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels “but the country increasingly faced restrictions in the export market”. Chinese manufacturers “can relocate” solar panel factories to Bangladesh, which will help Dhaka to diversify exports and transition into a green economy, the Nobel laureate said.

Yunus called on China to increase the import of Bangladeshi goods to increase economic cooperation between the two countries. He also called for technology transfers and increased collaboration in disaster management, education and farming.

Yao conveyed the greetings of the Chinese leadership to Yunus on his assumption of the leadership of the interim government and said Beijing is ready to work with Dhaka. Yao hoped that Yunus would “fulfill expectations of a poverty-free Bangladesh”.

“The future of Bangladesh will be better and brighter under your leadership,” Yao told Yunus. He also said China remains committed to finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, including a ceasefire in the violence-torn Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Yunus hoped China would continue to provide political, financial and humanitarian assistance to more than one million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh. He recalled his fond memories of China, where several universities have set up “Yunus Centres” and many young people have formed “Three Zero Clubs”, whose members make commitments for zero contributions to climate change, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment.

Yunus emphasised the need for youth-to-youth collaboration and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

During the meeting, Yao conveyed Chinese leaderships’ invitation to Yunus to visit China at a convenient time. He said Bangladesh is at the crossroads but “the people of Bangladesh will overcome the challenges”.

Yao also handed over a cheque for $20,000 to the Flood Relief Fund of the Chief Adviser from the Chinese embassy. He said the Chinese Red Cross will donate $100,000 as humanitarian aid for flood victims.

He also noted that China and Bangladesh had recently upgraded their ties to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” and that both sides will celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic ties in 2025.