11-year-old UK boy has IQ higher than Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking

Yusuf Shah, just at the age of 11, outperformed Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking by receiving the highest score imaginable in a Mensa test. The UK boy scored 162 marks in the IQ test while Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking are estimated to have had IQs of around 160, a report said.

The boy studies in class six at Wigton Moor Primary School in Leeds, Yorkshire Evening Post reported and told the outlet, "Everyone at school thinks I am very smart, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test."

The report further said that Yusuf Shah's family had decided that the body would study for the test along with his high school application preparation, which involved studying for content that was more or less similar.

Yusuf's father Irfan said, "It is a difficult test to prepare for. We just did what we were already doing - nothing specific for the IQ test," adding that it is important for his son to keep working hard.

"I still tell him that 'your dad is still smarter than you'," Irfan said.

“We take it all lightheartedly. Even if you are talented, you have to be the hardest worker,” he added.

For the test, Yusuf Shah had to answer 15 questions in three minutes, but he misheard that he had 13 minutes to do so. As a result, he took his time answering the questions. Despite this, the boy did exceedingly well in the exam, the report said.

