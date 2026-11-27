Global fashion retailers, including Zara and H&M, diverted garment orders worth millions out of Bangladesh to India and other Asian manufacturing hubs during the first half of November, as labour unrest, energy shortages, and rising costs disrupted production, Reuters reported, citing factory owners.

A dog runs as security forces clash with protesters amid a demonstration by garment workers demanding higher minimum wages in Gazipur, Bangladesh, November 26, 2026. (Reuters) more less

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Major international retailers, including Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Celio, shifted about $254 million in orders away from Bangladesh between November 1 and 18, according to factory owners speaking on condition of anonymity due to concerns over buyer relationships, the report added.

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India has reportedly received the bulk of the diverted business, while buyers also looked to Vietnam, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

Also Read | Bangladesh raises garment workers' minimum wage by 36% to 17,000 taka after weeks of protests

Protests, rising wages, and more - The causes

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said that the protests have caused more than $400 million in production losses. This marks a major blow to the industry that accounts for over 80 per cent of Bangladesh's export earnings and nearly 40 per cent of its manufacturing jobs.

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{{^usCountry}} M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a director of the BGMEA, said higher wages, utility and raw-material costs were adding to pressure on manufacturers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a director of the BGMEA, said higher wages, utility and raw-material costs were adding to pressure on manufacturers. {{/usCountry}}

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Chowdhury emphasised that India can offer buyers a delivery advantage of about a week, while Vietnam and Cambodia can cut lead times by nearly 15 days.

According to the Reuters report, industry leaders have attributed Bangladesh's weakening competitiveness in the global apparel market to rising wages, energy shortages and political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has approved a 36 per cent hike in the minimum wage for garment workers. Industry leaders cited in the report said the increase would narrow the country's labour-cost advantage over India. However, trade union groups maintained that the wages remain low by global industry standards.

Babul Akhter, a union leader and workers' representative on the wage board, stated that retailers already factor political instability and labour unrest into sourcing decisions and said that the brands should not use the unrest to justify diverting the orders out of Bangladesh.

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Also Read | Fresh protests erupt in Bangladesh amid garment workers' wage strike, tensions over Sheikh Hasina's possible return

Permanent business losses?

Factory owners have expressed concern that the shift in business to other countries could become permanent. Chowdhury has also warned that orders shifted might not return even after conditions improve.

Meanwhile, disruptions have led to production backlogs, with manufacturers around Dhaka reportedly losing an estimated 20 to 25 production days.

Khan Monirul Alam, managing director of Alps Apparels Group, said, "Since November 1, most of my buyers have stopped placing orders because of the unrest."

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"They are telling us our orders have been shifted, postponed or cancelled and that they have already found alternative solutions," Alam added.

Also Read | India ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh, says MEA amid Sheikh Hasina row

Bangladesh raises garment workers' minimum wage after protests

Bangladesh on Wednesday raised the minimum monthly wage for garment workers to USD 136 from USD 100. The country witnessed violent protests by workers demanding higher pay since October.

The decision was reached after a 12-hour meeting at the Minimum Wage Board office in Dhaka's Segunbagicha, the Dhaka Tribune reported earlier.

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(with inputs from agencies)