Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire after Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump 90-minute phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of "effectively rejecting" US-backed ceasefire proposals after fresh strikes targeted civilian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who had previously accepted a full ceasefire proposal during talks in Saudi Arabia, criticised Russia’s reluctance to commit to an agreement.(AP)

During a 90-minute call with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to pause attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities but refused a full ceasefire unless the West halted all military aid.

Shortly after the call, air raid sirens sounded, and explosions were reported across Ukraine. Zelensky later confirmed strikes on civilian areas, stating in a post on X that a hospital in Sumy was hit. "Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire," he wrote.

According to the Kremlin, Putin has ordered a 30-day suspension of strikes on Ukrainian energy sites. However, he maintained that the "key condition" for peace remains the "complete cessation" of Western military and intelligence support to Ukraine’s forces.

Washington's push for a ceasefire

Washington has been advocating for a full 30-day ceasefire as an initial step toward resolving the ongoing three-year war. Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has been working to secure a breakthrough in the Ukraine conflict, claiming to have an "understanding" with Putin.

His announcement of direct negotiations with Russia to end the war surprised the world and raised concerns among allies about a potential shift in US policy toward Moscow.

Trump described his recent call with Putin as "good and productive," while the White House stated that the Russian leader had agreed to a temporary 30-day pause on strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

However, Moscow maintained that a broader ceasefire would only be possible if the West stopped supporting Ukraine's military or intelligence.

The Kremlin also stressed that Kyiv must not rearm or mobilize during the ceasefire period. Zelensky, who had previously accepted a full ceasefire proposal during talks in Saudi Arabia, criticised Russia’s reluctance to commit to an agreement. "They are not ready to end this war, and we can see that."

He also said that Ukrainian forces would continue operations in Russia’s Kursk region "as long as we need," despite Russia's recent advances in the area that Ukraine had partially captured last year.

Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces attempted a ground assault on the Belgorod region earlier but were repelled, framing it as an effort to derail the Trump-Putin negotiations.

Trump remains determined to fulfil his campaign promise to end the Ukraine war, blaming Joe Biden’s previous policies on Russia for escalating the conflict.

His approach represents a stark departure from past US policy, as seen in his highly publicised Oval Office confrontation with Zelensky.

Western allies remain sceptical about Putin’s intentions. Following the Kremlin’s statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine with military aid. "Ukraine can count on us," Scholz said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines also expressed doubts. "How can you trust people who attack you and kill civilians, including children?" said Oleksandr, 35, who had returned to military training in Donetsk after recovering from combat injuries.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)