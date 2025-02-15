Zelensky calls for creation of European armed forces amid Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday the time has come for the creation of an “armed forces of Europe” and that his country’s fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the moment has come to establish a "armed forces of Europe," and his nation's conflict with Russia has demonstrated that the groundwork for such an organisation already exists.(AP)

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that “American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.

“I really believe that time has come,” Zelenskyy told the Munich Security Conference. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

Zelenskyy also alluded to a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Trump said the two leaders would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine. Trump later assured Zelenskyy that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war that was sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Also read: 'Russian drone hit Chernobyl reactor shell, radiation levels normal': Volodymyr Zelensky

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

“A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot," he added. “The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Zelenskyy insisted that "three years of full-scale war have proven that we already have the foundation for a united European military force. And now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe.”

Noting the presence of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the audience, Zelenskyy said his idea “wasn’t about replacing the alliance. This is about making Europe’s contribution to our partnership equal to America’s.”

Europe looking for clues from new US administration

European leaders have been trying to make sense of a tough new line from Washington on issues including democracy and Ukraine's future, as the Trump administration continues to upend transatlantic conventions that have been in place since after World War II.

Zelenskyy said Friday that his country wants security guarantees before any talks with Russia. Shortly before meeting with Vance in Munich, Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Putin after a common plan is negotiated with Trump.

After a 40-minute meeting with Zelenskyy, Vance said the Trump administration wants the war to end.

Beforehand, Vance lectured European officials on free speech and illegal migration on the continent, warning that they risk losing public support if they don’t quickly change course.

Also read: 'A masterclass for other world leaders': How CNN described Modi's negotiations with Trump

“The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia. It’s not China. It’s not any other external actor,” Vance said in a speech that drew a tepid response. “What I worry about is the threat from within — the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”