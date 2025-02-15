Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zelensky says Ukraine's survival hinges on US support amid Russian invasion

Reuters |
Feb 15, 2025 10:19 AM IST

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy stated that survival against Russia's assault is unlikely without U.S. support.

Ukraine has little chance of surviving Russia's assault without U.S. support, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after phone calls this week by U.S. President Donald Trump with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Friday that Ukraine has little chance of surviving Russia's attack without American assistance, following phone conversations between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.(AP)
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Friday that Ukraine has little chance of surviving Russia's attack without American assistance, following phone conversations between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.(AP)

"Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance. But we will have low chance - low chance to survive without support of the United States," Zelensky said in an interview on the NBC News program "Meet the Press."

An excerpt was released on Friday from the interview, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

Also read: JD Vance slams European allies, downplays Russia, China threats in fiery speech, stuns audience

Trump discussed the war on Wednesday in separate calls with Putin and Zelenskiy, in the U.S. president's first big step toward diplomacy in a conflict he has promised to end quickly.

Trump later said he did not think it was practical for Kyiv to join NATO and that it was unlikely Ukraine would get back all its land. Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from captured territory and says it must receive NATO membership or equivalent security guarantees to prevent Moscow from attacking again.

Zelenskiy said in the interview that Putin wanted to come to the negotiating table not to end the war but to get a ceasefire deal to lift some global sanctions on Russia and allow Moscow's military to regroup.

"This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire," Zelenskiy said.

Also read: UK imposes new sanctions on Russian President Putin allies

Trump said his call with Putin was a good conversation that lasted over an hour, while the Kremlin said it lasted nearly an hour and a half. Zelenskiy's office said Trump and Zelenskiy spoke for about an hour. Trump said the call "went very well."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On