Bonneville Power Administration and Hanford site face ‘mass firings’ by Trump administration

Senator Patty Murray of Washington slammed large-scale dismissals at the Hanford site and the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA).

Notably, following Trump's anti-diversity mandate, the BPA sacrificed its Culture Office operations.

“Yesterday, the Trump administration began indiscriminately laying off Hanford workers in Washington state, as well as hundreds of workers at the Bonneville Power Administration who deliver clean and reliable energy to families across the Pacific Northwest,” Murray said in a Friday statement.

The New York Times indicated that approximately 400 BPA employees were fired, while another 200 opted for deferred resignation offers put forth by the administration.

Sen Murray condemns reckless firings threatening Hanford cleanup

“These reckless firings will slow down critical cleanup work and make workers less safe — trying to run Hanford with a skeleton crew is a recipe for disaster that could have irreversible impacts. An adequate federal workforce is essential for oversight of the work executed by nearly 12,000 contractor workers at the Hanford site. These layoffs will hurt companies, workers, and their families across Eastern Washington,” Murray asserted.

“At the Bonneville Power Administration, I’ve heard the Trump administration is laying off more than 600 people across the Northwest—this includes everyone from electricians and engineers, to biologists, to lineworkers, to cybersecurity experts, and so many others.”

“These are literally the people who help keep the lights on—and now they’re being fired on a whim because Trump and Elon Musk don’t have a clue about what they do and why it’s important, and don’t care to learn. They don’t seem to even understand that these are positions funded by ratepayers—by all of us in the Northwest—not from federal funding,” Murray said.

“The callousness of this administration is breathtaking—these mass layoffs pose a serious threat to our energy security and the health and safety of people across our state, not to mention the livelihoods of so many hardworking families who have done nothing wrong and whose work is sorely needed,” she explained.

“These firings will raise energy costs for Washington ratepayers and jeopardize the reliability of the grid in the Northwest—a genuinely life-or-death concern for millions.”