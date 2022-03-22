Zelensky insists on need for 'meeting' with Putin ‘in any format'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
"I believe that without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukraine regional media outlet Suspilne.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace in Paris.(AP / File)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 04:10 AM IST
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday insisted that a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "in any format" is needed to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously said that "without negotiations we cannot end the war" and called for a summit with Putin, but his comments on Monday were particularly insistent.

Several session of Ukraine-Russia talks have taken place via videoconferencing since the start of the Russian military action in Ukraine on February 24.

 

 

