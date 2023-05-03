Ukraine's Zelensky in Finland for surprise visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)

In addition to attending the summit, Zelensky will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country recently joined NATO, to discuss "Ukraine's defence struggle", and will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Iceland's Katrin Jakobsdottir.