Zelenskyy: 9 million people living without electricity due to power shortages

Published on Dec 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks.

Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.(REUTERS)
Reuters | , New Delhi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.

"Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said.

"The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."

