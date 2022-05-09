Zelenskyy's fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at fundraiser in London: Report

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fleece jacket, signed by him, was auctioned for £90,000, or around $111,000, at a fundraiser for Ukraine in London on Thursday.

When the war started, the world couldn't believe Ukraine and its government will last for more than three days, but it did," the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a video posted on Twitter. "Today, the whole world looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket. And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelenskyy, is here," it added.

According to the embassy, the goal of the fundraiser, titled “Brave Ukraine”, was to “tell the stories of (Ukraine’s) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery.”

The fundraiser included toys donated by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and photographs by late photographer Max Levine at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. Over $1 million was raised at the event to support the humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The embassy said that most of the funds will be used for the re-equipment of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended the fundraising event hosted by the Ukrainian embassy where he praised Zelenskyy as "one of the most incredible leaders of modern times". Johnson reiterated UK’s support for Ukraine, saying “we will continue to intensify this effort for as long as Ukraine wants and needs our help.”

“And just as we must help Ukraine to defend herself against aggression, so we must also do everything we can ease the terrible burden of suffering imposed on innocent people,” he added.

