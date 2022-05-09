Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Zelenskyy's fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at fundraiser in London: Report
world news

Zelenskyy's fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at fundraiser in London: Report

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore the jacket as he walked the streets of Kyiv while Russian troops were close to the capital in the early weeks of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Published on May 09, 2022 06:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s fleece jacket, signed by him, was auctioned for £90,000, or around $111,000, at a fundraiser for Ukraine in London on Thursday.

When the war started, the world couldn't believe Ukraine and its government will last for more than three days, but it did," the Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom said in a video posted on Twitter. "Today, the whole world looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket. And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelenskyy, is here," it added.

According to the embassy, the goal of the fundraiser, titled “Brave Ukraine”, was to “tell the stories of (Ukraine’s) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery.”

The fundraiser included toys donated by Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and photographs by late photographer Max Levine at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. Over $1 million was raised at the event to support the humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The embassy said that most of the funds will be used for the re-equipment of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children's Medical Center.

RELATED STORIES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended the fundraising event hosted by the Ukrainian embassy where he praised Zelenskyy as "one of the most incredible leaders of modern times". Johnson reiterated UK’s support for Ukraine, saying “we will continue to intensify this effort for as long as Ukraine wants and needs our help.”

“And just as we must help Ukraine to defend herself against aggression, so we must also do everything we can ease the terrible burden of suffering imposed on innocent people,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ukraine volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP