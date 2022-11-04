Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:21 AM IST

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector.

Zoom down for thousands of users: Downdetector(Reuters)
Reuters |

Zoom Video Communications was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

