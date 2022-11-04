Home / Technology / Zoom down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Zoom down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:21 AM IST

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector.

Zoom Video Communications was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the audio-streaming platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

