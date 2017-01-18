Congress veteran ND Tiwari, son join BJP ahead of Uttarakhand polls

Senior Congress leader from Uttarakhand Narayan Dutt Tiwari on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving it a big boost ahead of the assembly election in the hill state.

Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar too joined the BJP in Delhi in an event where party president Amit Shah welcomed them both.

The 91-year-old leader is a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, one-time CM of Uttarakhand and also held a gubernatorial post and several key portfolios in various Congress governments at the Centre.

His presence can help the saffron party in Kumaon region, a stronghold of chief minister Harish Rawat.

“Rohit may be fielded from Lalkuan or Haldwani assembly constituency. Tiwari will not contest the election,” a BJP source said.

Tiwari was seeking ticket for his son from the Congress party, too, and had recently extended support to Akhilesh Yadav following the family feud in UP’s ruling Samajwadi Party.

He had an unceremonious exit from Raj Bhawan of Andhra Pradesh after a CD featuring showing him in compromising position with women was aired by a local TV channel.