Communal tension erupts in Bhind after missing man found dead

Communal tension erupted in the Gormi locality of MP’s Bhind district after the body of a 50-year-old man, who was missing since December 16, was found in a river on Sunday.

After the body of the missing man was found, some unidentified persons allegedly burnt down about 12 houses and six vehicles reportedly owned by the members of a particular community, said sources. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the area under Section 144 of CrPc.

According to sources who didn’t wish to be named, the deceased, Munnalal Samadhia, a resident of Gormi locality, was allegedly missing since December 16.

On that day, he had gone to market to buy some grocery but didn’t return after that. The next day, members of his family lodged a complaint about it and suspected the role of two of his neighbours in his sudden disappearance as they too were also untraceable since December 16.

The police at that time didn’t file a case against those two neighbours who belonged to a particular community citing unavailability of evidence against them. Locals of the area accused the police of not doing enough to find Samadhia and observed a bandh two days ago in the area.

On Sunday at around 12.30 pm, the locals found the body of Samadhia in Kunwari river in Kachnao village in the district. The body, which was found tied to stones, was taken out by Samadhia’s kin and the locals.

They later put the body on the highway passing through the area, demanding action against the two neighbours whom they suspected of being involved in his disappearance.

After some time, the locals moved towards the locality comprising members of a particular community and torched about 12 houses along with six vehicles kept there. After receiving the information, police tried to reach the spot but were stopped by the crowd which resorted to stone pelting.

The crowd was dispersed only after district collector (DC) Ilayaraja T reached the spot along with senior police officials and additional police force, added sources. The DC later imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc in the area to control the violence.

“Apart from Section 144 of CrPc, restrictions have also been imposed on social media against posting any objectionable matters which could hurt religious sentiments and flare up communal tension. A three-member special investigation team led by additional superintendent of police has also been formed to investigate the case. Currently the situation is under control,” said the DC, adding a survey is on to ascertain the loss to property caused by violence.