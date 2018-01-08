Wife refuses to give TV remote, man commits suicide in Bhopal

A 30-plus man allegedly killed himself in Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area after his wife refused to hand over the TV remote to him, police said.

Shankar Vishwakarma, who worked at a small hotel, had not left any suicide note, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Amar Singh told HT.

During investigation, Shankar’s family members told police that he was an alcoholic and would get upset over small matters.

On Saturday, he returned home, had dinner with his family and was then started watching TV with them.

“When he asked for the TV remote, his wife refused and told him that he should take rest instead. He went into another room and hanged himself from the ceiling,” the police officer said.

ASI Singh said when his wife went into the room after sometime she found her husband’s body hanging from the ceiling. “She immediately called other family members and later police were informed about the incident,” he said.

A case under section 174 of the CrPC (pertaining to suicide investigation) had been filed and further investigation was on to know the cause of death.