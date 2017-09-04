Aishwarya Rai’s Fanney Khan starts shooting in Mumbai

The shoot for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan began Sunday and KriArj Entertainment (of Rustom and Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame) kickstarted two big films on the day - Kedarnath and Fanney Khan.

On September 3, the first schedules of both the movies kick start with their respective shoots. Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be hitting its first clap in a Mumbai studio marking the commencement of the film.

On the other hand, Kedarnath, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Khan in lead roles, will shoot the first scene in Kedarnath where the cast and crew have already arrived.

every film is an opening of a new world full of new experiences. Cant wait 4 this 1 to unravel. Shoot starts 5th sept . #kedarnaththemovie pic.twitter.com/mUbPPvt3Lx — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 3, 2017

Talking about it, producer Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment said, “We are extremely excited to kick start our most dear projects Fanney Khan & Kedarnath on the same day. The set has been created at both the locations and the crew is looking forward for the kick start of our first schedules. Fanney Khan & Kedarnath are such amazing scripts with talented stars on board, we are eagerly waiting for it start and hope to finish it in the planned time. Hoping to spend some amazing time on both the sets.”

Interestingly, after KriArj Entertainment’s hit film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, the production house is all set to release their next big projects - Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Pari.

