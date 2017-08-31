Baadshaho: Can Ajay Devgn and team make it the blockbuster of the year?

Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho is going to be the fourth biggest, Bollywood release in last couple of months. Such an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D’Cruz reminds us of the ‘90s films when a film’s biggest draw used to be its star cast.

Milan Luthria, film’s director, is confident of his lead star, Ajay Devgn. Milan has been working with Ajay since his directorial debut Kachche Dhaage (1999). Asked what he thinks of Ajay Devgn’s superstardom and his comparison with the Khans and Akshay Kumar, Milan doesn’t waste a second in pointing out the star value of Devgn. He says, “He is an actor who has won so many National Awards. He has given so many blockbusters, so where is the discussion?”

He further says, “He has always held on his own. Be it a clash or whatever. He is a phenomenal performer recognised by the countries, governments and across various platforms. He has carved a niche and his range of characters is quite unique. It’s vast from comedy to emotional to intense to all kinds of films.”

He is mostly right. Son of Sardaar held its own against Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2013. Last year, Shivaay scored a century when it was released alongside Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, on both the occasions, the total tally of Devgn’s films was lesser than their competitors.

There could be reasons like allotment of screens behind it. And, nobody can deny Ajay’s superstar status. But has he reinvented himself like his counterparts? Milan says, “All good actors keep reinventing themselves. In fact, you’ll see a new side of him in Baadshaho.”

Then he says something which strengthens his point regarding the actor’s range. “Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Golmaal were released in the same year.”

He gets back to Baadshaho, “It would be a cliché to say that Baadshaho has every emotion you want to see, but it actually has. Everyone has come up with a remarkable performance.”

It has been a mixed bag this year in terms of star vehicles. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Salman Khan’s Tubelight got a cold reception, Akshay Kumar has delivered two hits in Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Now, when Baadshaho is all set to release on thousands of screens, we can only wait to see how it performs at the box office.

Baadshaho will hit the screens on September 1.

