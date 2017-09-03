David Shubh Mangal Saavdhan holds its ground against Goliath Baadshaho. See box office numbers

Ajay Devgn’s new film Baadshaho is going from strength to strength at the box office. Despite the not-so-positive reviews, the film has shown steady growth since its release on Friday. On Saturday, the film made Rs 15.6 crore, taking the total to Rs 27.63 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the Saturday figures and wrote: “#Baadshaho has a ROCKING Sat... Fri 12.03 cr, Sat 15.60 cr. Total: Rs 27.63 cr. India biz.”

Baadshaho, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz is a heist drama directed by Milan Luthria. Set during the Emergency and abolition of privy purse, the film is inspired by real-life incidents. It revolves around a group of thugs who try to loot gold confiscated from a character called Rani Gitanjali while it is being transported to Delhi by road.

The film was largely panned by critics, with many objecting to its old-fashioned approach to filmmaking. Some even questioned Luthria’s choice of Ajay Devgn over Akshay Kumar and the Khans.

In an interview with HT, Luthria defended his choice of Ajay Devgn, and said: “He is an actor who has won so many National Awards. He has given so many blockbusters, so where is the discussion?”

He further added: “He has always held on his own. Be it a clash or whatever. He is a phenomenal performer recognised by the countries, governments and across various platforms. He has carved a niche and his range of characters is quite unique. It’s vast from comedy to emotional to intense to all kinds of films.”

It should be noted that the duo worked on two projects in the past — Kachche Dhaage and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Baadshaho was released across 2,800 screens in India while Shubh Mangal got 1,400 screens across the country.

However, the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film registered a solid growth despite a lukewarm response on day 1. The film made Rs 5.56 crore on Saturday.

Taran Adarsh termed it as ‘excellent’ in a tweet: “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat... Biz doubles actually... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: ? 8.27 cr. India biz.”

