Had I been offered Befikre, I wouldn’t have done it: Sushant Singh Rajput

Recent rumours suggested that Ranveer Singh-starrer Befikre - which did not do very well at the domestic box office - was initially offered to Sushant Singh Rajput. Refuting the rumours, Sushant has said that he wouldn’t even have done the film had it been offered to him.

Sushant said in a statement issued to media, “I was never offered Befikre. But had I been offered, I wouldn’t have done it. If the same production house is offering me a niche film like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015), I would do it because Dibakar Banerjee (director) has a different interpretation of the old classic; and I would do a Paani where Shekhar Kapur will be raising a very important and immediate issue.”

“If Befikre was representing the new-age youth of India and romance as what it was claiming, it would have been great irrespective of the box-office numbers. But unfortunately, it didn’t do that and hence I would not be interested. I am not suggesting that films should only reflect reality (like Pink, Neerja or Dhoni biopic),” he said.

“They could also be fanciful films like The Jungle Book (2016), which was also very popular. But it’s extremely important to know and then claim what you have made.It’s a wonderful new India, and it is reflecting in the way we are bridging the gap between our ‘hits’ and ‘good’ films,” the actor added.

Sushant Singh, who was last seen in Neraj Pandey biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni - MS Dhoni The Untold Story, is currently working on his next Raabta, opposite Kriti Sanon.

Befikre, that starred Ranveer and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, had a rather damp run at the domestic ticket windows.

