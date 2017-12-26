Honey Singh back after two years with Dil Chori: Watch the first song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety here

Punjabi rapper Honey Singh, whose struggles with bipolar disorder kept him away from the limelight for two years, is back with a bang. Part of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his comeback song is a reprised version of the 1990s hit number by Hans Raj Hans, Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya. This marks Singh’s comeback after two long years: His last song was Aankhon Aankhon from Bhaag Johnny (2015).

After sharing a teaser, the makers of the film -- starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh -- finally unveiled the song Tuesday afternoon.

Simar Kaur and Ishers have also lent their voices for the song. Yo Yo Honey Singh, as he is popularly known, has performed and written the rap versions in the song while some parts of Hans Raj Hans’ original have been kept intact. The song is being touted as a big party number. Watch the video here:

After a controversial absence from the public scene following reports of a fight with Shah Rukh Khan and being in rehab, Honey Singh said in an interview last year, “Nobody knows this, and I wanted to tell the world myself, not through a spokesperson. The last 18 months were the darkest phase of my life, and I wasn’t in a state to talk to anyone. I know there were rumours that I was in rehab, but I was in my Noida house throughout. Truth is, I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn’t working and crazy things were happening.”

Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety is the first of a three-film contract between T Series and Luv Ranjan. It is said to be a quirky, new age love story set in Delhi and UP. Produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, the film is slated for release on February 9.

