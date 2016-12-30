I’m not a father holding a double barrel gun: Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is among those few star dads in Bollywood who openly talk about their kids and the rapport they share with them. Father to three children — Aryan (19), Suhana (16) and Abram (3) — the actor says his kids mean the world to him and it’s only obvious for him to be over-protective about them. Having said that, the 51-year-old adds, “I’d like to bring up my kids in a way where the openness of the relationship between a father and a daughter or a son is such that you fully trust your child because you know your child will make mistakes and it’s alright for them to do so.”

On a recent episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, the filmmaker candidly revealed that SRK stalks his daughter Suhana. Though SRK asserts he’s just being “well-informed”, Suhana obviously doesn’t like the idea. On being asked if he would kill the person who kissed his daughter and the actor quipped, “I’d rip his lips off.”

Shah Rukh Khan with his children and wife Gauri Khan.

Asked if he was serious about the comment on the show, SRK is quick to point out with a laugh, “I have a sense of humour and lot of times, it is mistaken as arrogance. It’s a joke. Actually, it’s the warmth and love that you feel for your kids. I am not a father holding a double barrel gun and waiting for the boyfriend to knock at the door.”

In the past, SRK has, many a times urged people to not invade his children’s privacy by putting out their pictures on social media when they are holidaying or are out with friends and family. When a picture of Suhana in a bikini was flashed on social media earlier this year, he had lashed out at social media users saying that it’s wrong to invade the privacy of his teenage kids.

The protective dad, however, says that he doesn’t mean any of his verbal threats towards anyone. And that his rules are the same for both his children. “If my son was seeing a girl, I dare not, not say that (I’d rip the lips) about him just because he’s a boy. I should be saying the same about him because there’s no difference between a boy and a girl,” SRK says.

