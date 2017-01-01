It’s my body, I love my body. It doesn’t matter what people say: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan remains unaffected by wins and losses at the box office. And impervious to the detractors commenting on her film choices, sartorial choices or even her body image. Her serenity has a calming effect on everyone in her vicinity.

Her pragmatic approach is a lesson in confidence. “It’s my body, I love my body. It doesn’t matter what people say. Different people will have different things to say. If I look into the mirror and I am happy with what I am wearing, I would just step out. And then I don’t care about what anyone has to say about it,” says the actor who turned 38 yesterday.

Stating that she doesn’t look for opinions from others, Vidya adds, “Over the course of time, I have realised that you can’t please everyone. The world out there will never be happy with you, so you may as well be happy with yourself.”

“The fact that I don’t follow any of the entertainment portals, channels, news or fashion blogs, I don’t watch any of it, neither do I listen to it on radio… I think it really helps retain my sanity. Even on Twitter, I am very selective and don’t follow random people. Once in a while when I feel like interacting, I chat on Twitter. Otherwise, I am largely posting pictures on Instagram,” she says.

What she does fill her time with is humour. And this is how she deals with trolls, too. “I like most things done funny. Humour is a great way of saying things you really want to say without offending anyone. It’s asking people to shut up without actually using the words ‘shut up’,” says the Paa actor.

