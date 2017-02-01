Kangana-Hrithik row 2.0? Intimidating women aren’t worth having sex with, she says

Never one to play it safe, Kangana Ranaut, bashing Indian patriarchy, has said that ‘Intimidating women aren’t worth having sex with’.

In an interview with Mid Day, the Rangoon actor said that Indian films mirror the majority’s views. The newspaper quoted her as saying that she has “faith in the bada$$ generation of girls” and that she feels “bold, stubborn women, who are achievers, are desirable only to those who are strong and assured. (For some men) it’s frightening to handle a woman who can speak her mind. Thankfully, that’s not true of everyone. Courage is often endearing and rare.”

Kangana also spoke about the recent trend which saw Indian actors like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra taking up Hollywood projects. She dismissed it as ”baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

“It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut, Brand Ambassador of Reebok India awards for the first edition of FitToFight Awards given to Women Heros who have overcome physical mental and social barriers on Friday evening. (PTI)

Making a reference to her 2016 public war of words with Hrithik Roshan, with whom she was allegedly in a secret relationship, Kangana said, “I was dragged to court for being who I am. I was restricted to a relationship that was (carried out) behind closed doors and I fought it fair and square. People (can) talk rubbish, but they can’t decide how I lead my life. I felt stigmatised. I would wake up to (media reports) of hideous mails, which I hadn’t written. I am a certified screenwriter from the New York Film Academy. I don’t write such crap.”

She admitted to feeling betrayed, especially when the ”betrayal” came from ”someone I once shared a beautiful equation (with).”

