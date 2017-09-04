Manisha Koirala: Didn’t value my life so much before cancer; lifestyle wasn’t great

From eating healthy to taking solo trips to various destinations such as Mount Kailash, actor Manisha Koirala is doing it all after winning the battle against ovarian cancer — and she loves every bit of her positive frame of mind.

The cancer phase has changed her. Manisha says, “Before cancer, my lifestyle wasn’t that great. I didn’t value my life so much. It’s only when I was struggling for life, that’s when I realised that I was struggling. So much money being spent, so much anguish, pain, and fear. That’s why I tell people, please enjoy [life], value [it] and live well because life is a gift.”

Travelling solo in a group..as all are into deep within themselves...#kailash A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

On the work front, Manisha will next be seen playing Nargis Dutt in the biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Manisha can’t wait for the film’s release. “It has been great to be a part of the film, especially since I’m playing Nargis Duttji. And it’s by one of my favourite directors. So, I’m really proud of the film,” she says. Manisha’s latest release was this year’s Dear Maya.

What she has on her mind now is becoming a mom. While many Bollywood actors have taken the surrogacy route (e.g. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor), others have chosen adoption (e.g. Sunny Leone, Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon). Manisha is in the second category — she has decided to adopt, and she tells us that it’ll happen by the end of 2017.

“I am very nervous,” she says with a wide smile. “But I’m rather excited, too. It’s going to be a huge challenge. First, I had to come out of my own fear, as my doctors had told me that I’d have to pass ten years [cancer-free] before they could actually tell me that I’m cured,” says Manisha. Her ovarian cancer was diagnosed in 2012 and after five years, she feels more confident about her health.

Manisha adds, “I had to be sure, because, my cancer was late stage cancer. Every year, I gain more confidence that I’m fine. And as I gain confidence, I want to take the responsibility of a child. And since I’ll be finishing my five years, I am hoping to adopt. It’ll be a girl, for sure.” Asked to share the name of the baby, she says, “I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”

The choice to adopt, Manisha says, depends on the individual. “If one can have one’s own child, have your own child. If you want to adopt, adopt. It’s a completely individual choice,” she signs off.

