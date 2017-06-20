Mubarakan trailer: Anil Kapoor plays a young uncle to Arjun Kapoor as twins

The first trailer of Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan was unveiled Tuesday afternoon and promises to be a fun, family entertainer.

A still from the trailer.

The film revolves around Kartar Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) dysfunctional family consisting of two identical twins: An urban dude Karan, and the naive Charan, both played by Arjun Kapoor. The twins, through a twist of fate, end up becoming cousins: One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

Mubarakan will be the first film where Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be working together. Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty, who play love interests to Karan and Charan, add the glamour quotient to the film.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Mubarakan is slated to have it’s worldwide release on July 28.

