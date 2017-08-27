No FIR against Rishi Kapoor: NGO files complaint for posting pornographic material on Twitter

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor landed in controversy after posting a nude photo of a child on his Twitter account, following which an NGO filed a written complaint with the Mumbai Cyber Police.

Initially, the reports suggested the NGO had filed an FIR but cops have now clarified that there was no case registered by them.

The actor removed the post within a day of posting it. While sharing his thoughts in a sarcastic way on a social issue, he posted a nude boy’s photo along with a message. However the method of spreading the message did not go down well with a local Mumbai based NGO who works for underprivileged children.

They shot a written complaint to the Mumbai Police who forwarded their plaint to the Cyber police station. When contacted a senior police official from Mumbai Police confirmed that a written complaint was received but there was no FIR.

Afroz Malik, President of Jai Ho Foundation NGO said in his complaint: “We would request you to immediately register an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap.”

“Rishi Kapoor has more than 2.6 Million followers on Twitter account. This means this pornographic image material got circulated to more than 2.6 Million people. There are more than 66 retweets and 476 likes as of now on his this indecent image,” he added.

Jai Ho Foundation is a Maharashtra based NGO registered under Women and Child Development Department of the state.

