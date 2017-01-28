Sanjay Leela Bhansali slapped on Padmavati sets: Bollywood tweets in shock

Bollywood celebrities, including filmmakers Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Ram Gopal Verma, Anurag Kashyap and Madhur Bhandarkar along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor have expressed their anger after Rajput Karni Sena workers created ruckus and vandalised the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in Jaipur. In a series of tweets, they stressed the entire film fraternity should come together and take a stand.

Bhansali was slapped and assaulted on Friday by members of Karni Sena who staged an angry protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur where Bhansali was shooting for his next, Padmavati. In a video that has gone viral, protesters are seen running amok, damaging cameras and other shooting equipment while raising slogans and spewing abuses in Hindi.

Favouring the National Award winning director, the Kaabil actor took to Twitter and said, “Mr Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shooting at Jaigarh Palace when protesters entered the sets of Padmavati.

Coming out in defence of the Bajirao Mastani director, Johar tweeted, “Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!”

“Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release...I understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point...I stand by him,” he added.

Describing the recent attack on the noted filmmaker as condemnable, Bhandarkar on Saturday said that acts like these are highly shameful in a country like India.

The ace director, who is known to make films based on ground realities said, “Attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali is condemnable. I strongly condemn the shameful attack.”

Akhtar tweeted, “My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it’s going to get much worse. “

Taking stand of Bajirao Mastani director, Varma took to Twitter and wrote, “Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn’t deserve to be called a country.”

Supporters of Karni Sena obstruct the shooting of Padmavati at Jaigarh Palace in Jaipur.

Expressing concern, director Anurag Kashyap also took to twitter and called for the entire film industry to come together and take a stand and “refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on”.

Neerja actress Sonam came out in support to voice her concern and tweeted, “What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world.”

The protesters manhandled the ace director and alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The Karni Sena claims that Padmini was a proud queen known for taking her own life rather than submit to Alauddin Khilji, the emperor who attacked the Chittorgarh Fort.

Padmini committed Jauhar or immolated herself with scores of other women as Alauddin Khilji waited to conquer the fort and claim her.

The Rajput Karni Sena has demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any.

