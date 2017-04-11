Shabana Azmi says Javed Akhtar has never said anything romantic to her

One would presume that living with renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar would mean being showered with romantic poetry and sweet nothings at home. His wife, acclaimed actor Shabana Azmi says that’s not true at all.

Talking about Akhtar, 72 — who has penned some of Bollywood’s most romantic songs such as Ye Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha and Mitwa — Azmi, 66, shares: “Many girls come [to me] and say, ‘You are so lucky to be married to him. He writes such romantic songs and poetry’. But Javed Akhtar doesn’t have a single romantic bone in his body. He has never said anything romantic to me.”

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar got married in 1984. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)

And, guess what Akhtar tells her when she complains about this? “He says, ‘If you are a trapeze artist in a circus, will you hang upside down in your own house.” Each wittier than the other!

The two got married in 1984. It has been more than three decades of togetherness and Azmi says: “He still makes me laugh... He is very witty and funny. What we share is a very solid friendship. Javed is fond of saying that Shabana is such a good friend of mine that even marriage could not ruin it!”

Not just great pals, they’re a source of motivation for each other. Azmi tells us that it was Akhtar who pushed her to go ahead with filmmaker Aparna Sen’s next film, Sonata, based on a play by Mahesh Elkunchwar. It’s about three single working women in Mumbai — a journalist, a Sanskrit teacher and an MNC employee. Azmi will also sing in the film. “Javed pushes me a lot. He said, ‘You work at it, there is nothing that you cannot do,’” says Azmi.

