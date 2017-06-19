 Shah Rukh Khan had a picture perfect Father’s Day with Suhana. Check out more pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 19, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shah Rukh Khan had a picture perfect Father’s Day with Suhana. Check out more pics

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Father’s Day with daughter Suhana and son Aryan at a restaurant launch in Mumbai on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2017 12:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana at a restaurant opening.(Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana shined bright at a restaurant opening in Mumbai on Sunday, which was also Father’s Day. The father-daughter duo looked picture perfect as they joined other Bollywood celebrities at the event.

According to a report in India Today, the restaurant, Arth, has been designed by Shah Rukh’s wife and Suhana’s mom, Gauri. Their elder son Aryan was also present at the opening but stayed away from the cameras. Little AbRam was missing in action.

Suhana looked stunning in a bright orange dress and her long hair let loose, as she stood beside her handsome father, posing for the shutterbugs.

Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)
Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Viral Bhayani/HT Photo)

She greeted director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Anil Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor as well.

Shah Rukh is now awaiting the release of his next, Jab Harry Met Sejal in August. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Anushka Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you