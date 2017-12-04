Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt welcome London mayor Sadiq Khan in Mumbai. See pics

Mukesh Ambani does know how to throw party and the secret ingredient is inviting all the right people. The billionaire owner of Reliance Industries hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan on Sunday, which was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sridevi and film directors Karan Johar and Farah Khan attended the party and posted pictures from the star studded night.

The mayor too, took to social media and shared his excitement and honour at meeting the Bollywood stars and ‘cricketing legend’ Sachin Tendulkar, who attended the party with his wife, Anjali.

“Fantastic meeting the godfather of Bollywood @amitabhbachchan in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen to Bollywood movies and their incredible talent,” he captioned a photo with Amitabh. “An honour to meet cricketing legend - The Master @sachintendulkar. Great to talk about my plans to make London the sporting capital of the world. #LondonIsOpen,” he wrote about Sachin.

A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:38am PST

A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:22am PST

“Great to meet British Bollywood superstar @KatrinaKaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen,” he captioned a photo with Katrina and Alia. “Wonderful meeting acting legend Shah Rukh Khan and creative industry leaders in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen is to talent, visitors, ideas and investment from India,” he wrote for Shah Rukh.

A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Shah Rukh wore a dapper suit with a slim vest for the night with shiny coat pin. Amitabh wore his favourite, classic dark bandhgala and Katrina looked gorgeous in a white heavily embroidered saree. Alia wore a bright multi-coloured skirt with a black, strappy top. Check out more pictures from the night:

A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

A post shared by Deepak Srkian (@deepaksrkian) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

A post shared by Bollywood Page,Crush Quotes 😘 (@instabollywoodcrush) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

The mayor also met actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday and posted a picture from their meeting. “Fantastic to meet Bollywood actor @ranbirkapoor in #Mumbai today. Through Mumbai City FC, he’s supporting grassroots football for young Indians from all backgrounds,” he captioned the photo.

A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:41am PST

Sadiq Khan was elected Mayor of London in May 2016 during the mayoral election. He succeeded Conservative Party’s Boris Johnson.

Follow @htshowbiz for more