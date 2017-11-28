Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh looks convincing as hockey player Sandeep Singh. See poster

It’s not an easy task to transform oneself from essentially a harmonium-and-flute playing individual to a fierce hockey-stick wielding ex-captain of the Indian hockey team. But that is what actor Diljit Dosanjh has pulled off in the poster of his new film, Soorma, a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, unveiled on Tuesday.

The poster is dominated by a close up of the side frame of Diljit in action. Dressed in white with the logo of the Indian hockey team and No 4 on his jersey showing prominently, a hockey-stick wielding Diljit can be seen in an exhilarated mood. Water (perhaps sweat, we don’t know) sprays all around his visage and the sense of drama looks complete. However, it is the much smaller, wheel-chair bound image of Diljit, juxtaposed on this larger image, that is likely to stay in the mind for a longer time. The look of dejection is all there to be noticed.

Soorma tells the story of star Singh, who was grievously injured after he was hit in an accidental gunshot in a train in 2006. He was on his way to join the rest of the team two days later, which was set for Germany to take part in the Hockey World Cup.

Also starring Taapsee, Soorma is being directed by Shaad Ali. It is expected to hit the screens in June 2018.

Diljit, who has made a cautious start in Bollywood featuring in films like Udta Punjab and Phillauri, is also filming Gadbad in New York with Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Patiala with Kriti Sanon.

