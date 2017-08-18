Sridevi birthday bash: Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Rani Mukerji pose together, see pics
Sridevi celebrated her birthday with possibly the swankiest squad ever- Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and more.bollywood Updated: Aug 18, 2017 14:45 IST
Rekha, Sridevi, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Tina Ambani… no, this is not a roll call of Bollywood’s most beautiful leading ladies, but it can be that too. We are talking about the gorgeous women who celebrated Sridevi’s 54th birthday with her and then posed for a picture.
The photo also includes Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra and it, ladies and gentlemen, needs to be framed.
This bash was hosted by Manish Malhotra, Sridevi’s favourite designer and good friend, and he was the one who shared the photo with us all too. He posted it on Twitter and wrote, “At home @karanjohar and me with all these fabulous women . A night to remember.” Karan wrote, “Thank you @ManishMalhotra for a lovely evening and the opportunity to stand with these iconic ladies....”
At home @karanjohar and me with all these fabulous women . A night to remember pic.twitter.com/lC4Cu2GCH2— Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) August 17, 2017
While Sridevi turned 54 a few days ago, the party was postponed for Thursday evening. The MOM actor was seen with husband Boney Kapoor as they reached for the bash. The otherwise reticent Sridevi was even seen giving her husband a peck on the cheek. Another one who Sridevi was seen kissing was Rani Mukerji. The Hichki star rarely steps out for Bollywood bashes these days. Sridevi’s daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, were also at the party.
Others who were seen at the party include Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Farah Khan, Punit Malhotra and Javed Akhtar.
Check out more pics:
