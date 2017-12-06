Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get married in Italy? We revisit their relationship

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and film actor Anushka Sharma have never kept their relationship a secret. Now, news is coming out that they are getting married in Italy. As per media reports, the three-day ceremony will commence on December 9 in Milan and will be attended by close friends and family.

As per a report in India Today, the couple’s family and friends have booked their tickets for Italy. It is believed that designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is preparing Anushka Sharma’s outfit for the big day.

However, Anushka Sharma’s manager Monica Bhattacharya has denied any such news. She refuted the reports of wedding and said she hasn’t been informed about any such developments.

This is not the first time that news of Anushka and Virat’s impeding marriage. In December last year, the couple was vacationing together when reports of their engagement emerged. They had then denied the reports. Virat and Anushka were recently seen at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s reception.

Their love story has been a roller-coaster ride till some months back. Anushka was blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad performance in cricket while it was reported that Kohli has invested in Anushka’s film production company. However, they overcame every obstacle.

Virat Kohli was famously described by Anushka Sharma as her 'arm candy' .

Here’s the timeline of their love story:

2013: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were cast together in a shampoo commercial. This was the beginning of their romance.

January, 2014: Virat headed to Anushka’s apartment after arriving in India after the South Africa tour.

April, 2014: Virat went to meet Anushka on the sets of her film Bombay Velvet and PK. They took notice of each other’s social media posts too.

October, 2014: They were spotted together at an Indian Super League match. Next month, he blew a kiss to Anushka during a match with Sri Lanka.

December, 2014: Australian commentator Michael Slater called Anushka, Virat’s wife by mistake.

March, 2015: Virat Kohli was impressed with Anushka Sharma’s first independent production NH10. He wrote about it on Twitter.

Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015

June, 2015: Virat Kohli felt hurt when people criticised Anushka for his poor form. He took to social media to shame such people.

November, 2016: They attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wedding in Goa together.

December 2016: The couple rings in New Year together. Reports emerge claiming they are getting engaged as they vacation together. The reports turn out to be false.

" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

Since then they have been pretty vocal about their relationship. In fact, Kohli openly talked about it on Gaurav Kapoor’s show and in a chat show with Aamir Khan. He also tweeted about Anushka and the couple has been far more open about their relationship.

Anushka recently told a magazine why the couple has kept their life strictly private, “I will tell you why I don’t want to talk about it. I was open about my relationship because I thought that’s me handling something maturely and I expected people also to handle it maturely. But I feel not everyone knows how to do that. All they are interested in is scoops. ‘Oh! They met.’ - If you are dating someone you will meet them na? How can meeting someone become such big news? It was just too much. As an actor, I was giving some of my best performances but in an interview, the headline would always be about my personal life.”