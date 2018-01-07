ToTheMoon: Celebrity blogger MissMalini comes out with book on her journey

Celebrity blogger Malini Agarwal, creator of brand MissMalini, has come out with her first book in which she describes her journey and how she took blogging and entertainment journalism to new heights.

#To The Moon: How I Blogged My Way to Bollywood is Malini’s mantra and her story.

When she first moved to Mumbai nearly two decades ago, she had two suitcases, one friend, and lived in an apartment with six girls and a pigeon.

“And every single night this suicidal bird would fly around the living room, where I slept on the floor, threatening to impale itself on the ceiling fan as I cowered under a bed sheet. My rent was Rs 625 and Facebook hadn’t been invented yet,” says Malini.

“All I had was an alpha numeric pager and a headful of dreams. But I wanted my life to be extraordinary and something told me that Mumbai city, with all its kitschy neon lights and leopard print taxis, was where that was going to happen,” she adds.

The book, which has a foreword by Priyanka Chopra, has been widely endorsed on the social media by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

“I connect with Malini because carving your own path is one of my strongest beliefs,” the Quantico actor writes in the foreword. At the end of each chapter in the book, MissMalini provides tips like “Giving up on one dream doesn’t make you a quitter. Quitting dreaming does”, “be kind, even to your competition’.

There is also a section titled – The A-Z of Digital Entrepreneurship from WordPress to Facebook, from Twitter to Instagram, from hashtags to emoji – on how to make one’s presence felt on the Internet.

“I believe that everyone has a book in them, but finding the words to tell the story is always the hardest part. People ask me why I say #tothemoon all the time. It’s because I loved how it was used frequently in the Leonardo DiCaprio film Catch Me If You Can and in the song Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra, and of course in every other Bollywood love song,” she says.

