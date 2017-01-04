Tricks to reboot lifestyle through physiotherapy

With lifestyle disorders becoming all too common these days, many people worry about popping pills for relief from pains and injuries. But Dr Wajiha Falak, a senior physiotherapist at the President Estate Clinic at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, says one can opt for a more holistic way to beat stress and pain: physiotherapy.

An expert on the subject, Falak has written three books on physiotherapy. “Some of these problems can be cured by just adopting a healthy lifestyle or correct posture. I’ve even introduced school kids to physiotherapy. Their heavy school bags cause their posture to get distorted. I showed them the right way to carry a bag, and now they can feel the difference,” says Falak, whose first book on physiotherapy, released four months ago and the third is about to be released soon.

Dr Wajiha Falak’s first book explained the difference between occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

In her first book, The World of Physiotherapy, she provides solutions and aids such as how to correct elbow and knee positions. Her second book includes diagrams of correct postures. “Now I have incorporated some home remedies too,” she adds, explaining how physiotherapies differ for different age groups. “For adolescents, stretching exercises are sufficient, whereas for the youth, both stretching and strengthening exercises are advisable. But in old age, only light exercises are recommended.”