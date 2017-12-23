Fashion is comfort before style in day and style before comfort at night: Manish Arora

In a nutshell: Birthday: September 5

City of birth: Mumbai

Sunsign: Virgo

School/college: NIFT, Delhi

First break: London Fashion Week 2005

What is a quintessential Manish Arora woman like...?

Adventurous, fun, someone who loves to stand out in a crowd, and is not shy at all!

What inspires you?

I get inspired all the time. It is the execution of the inspiration that matters. If I see a building and I love the colour, I might incorporate that in a dress!

One thing no one knows about you...?

I wear the same pants everyday…only in different colours!

The difference between fashion and style is...?

I celebrated style instead of fashion with the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and the motto was that style is a personal journey. For me, fashion is comfort before style in the day and style before comfort at night.

What bugs you the most about the Indian fashion industry?

The fact that most designers are doing similar things now.

One quote currently on your mind...?

I have been given a chamber of my own at Swarovski’s Kristallwelten museum in Wattens, Austria. The theme of my room is Love and I’ve signed it off with the line, “I have so much love to give that one is not enough!”

My favourite... TV show: Big Little Lies (2017)

Favourite cuisine: Thai

Holiday destination: Iceland. I really want to see the Aurora Borealis.

Designer/brand: Right now it would be Comme des Garçons, and I wear a lot of Prada

Song you love to dance on: I did it my way by Frank Sinatra

