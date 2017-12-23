 Fashion is comfort before style in day and style before comfort at night: Manish Arora | brunch$feature | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Fashion is comfort before style in day and style before comfort at night: Manish Arora

The ace designer decodes fashion, opens up about the what bugs him about the Indian industry, and reveals his idea of an ideal woman

brunch Updated: Dec 24, 2017 07:29 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Designer Manish Arora says it is the execution that matters more than the inspiration
Designer Manish Arora says it is the execution that matters more than the inspiration(Aalok Soni)
In a nutshell:
  • Birthday: September 5
  • City of birth: Mumbai
  • Sunsign: Virgo
  • School/college: NIFT, Delhi
  • First break: London Fashion Week 2005

What is a quintessential Manish Arora woman like...?

Adventurous, fun, someone who loves to stand out in a crowd, and is not shy at all!

What inspires you?

I get inspired all the time. It is the execution of the inspiration that matters. If I see a building and I love the colour, I might incorporate that in a dress!

One thing no one knows about you...?

I wear the same pants everyday…only in different colours!

The difference between fashion and style is...?

I celebrated style instead of fashion with the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and the motto was that style is a personal journey. For me, fashion is comfort before style in the day and style before comfort at night.

What bugs you the most about the Indian fashion industry?

The fact that most designers are doing similar things now.

One quote currently on your mind...?

I have been given a chamber of my own at Swarovski’s Kristallwelten museum in Wattens, Austria. The theme of my room is Love and I’ve signed it off with the line, “I have so much love to give that one is not enough!”

My favourite...
  • TV show: Big Little Lies (2017)
  • Favourite cuisine: Thai
  • Holiday destination: Iceland. I really want to see the Aurora Borealis.
  • Designer/brand: Right now it would be Comme des Garçons, and I wear a lot of Prada
  • Song you love to dance on: I did it my way by Frank Sinatra

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2017

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

more from brunch
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you