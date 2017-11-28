India GDP can grow by $150bn if it halves gender gap in work force: Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday the Indian GDP could grow by more than $150 billion in the next three years if it halves the labour force gender gap.

In her keynote address at the eight Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), Trump, an adviser to the US president, showered lavish praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building “India as a thriving economy — a beacon of democracy— and a symbol of hope to the world”.

“What you are achieving is truly extraordinary... from your childhood selling tea to election as India’s Prime Minister,” Trump said.

“Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty -- a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister.”

Trump said she wanted to applaud Modi for his firm belief that the progress of humanity was incomplete without women empowerment.

Pitching for access to capital and equitable laws for women entrepreneurs, the 36-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer said closing the gender entrepreneurship gap could push the global GDP by up to two per cent.

Despite the soaring rate of female entrepreneurs, women still faced steep obstacles in starting, owning, and growing their businesses, she said.

Turmp, who was invited to the summit by Modi during his visit to the White House in June, is leading the US contingent at the summit themed Women First, Prosperity for All.

She opened her speech by stressing how across the world entrepreneurs were “revolutionising our economies, and improving our societies”.

“You are rewriting the rules,” she said and went on to talk about this year’s GES theme. “This year’s summit is focussed on a theme that is key to our future: Women First, Prosperity For All. I am proud that for the first time ever, women make up the majority of the 1,500 entrepreneurs selected to attend.”

Her India visit has made headlines but questions have been raised if she is the right person to talk about empowering women.

Critics have faulted her for failing to use her leadership role to call out labour and human rights abuses and her refusal to take a stand on alleged abuses in her brand’s own supply chain.

The Associated Press in a report on Tuesday said a September investigation by it “showed that Trump’s supply chain has become more opaque than ever since she took on her White House role, making it impossible to know who her company is doing business with around the world. The brand has said supply chains are the responsibility of its licensees”.

In her speech, Trump listed out initiatives by the US administration to promote women in business. “We are committed to supporting women, and men, who work, inside and outside of the home,” she said.