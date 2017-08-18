RBI to shortly issue new Rs 50 note in fluorescent blue colour

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue new Rs 50 denomination banknotes with the motif of Hampi with chariot on the reverse, the central bank said on Friday.

“The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse,” an RBI notification said.

The RBI said all older notes of the denomination would continue to be legal tender.

The Mahatma Gandhi series of notes are called so because they prominently display Gandhi’s portrait.

The new notes come nine months after the country grappled with a cash crunch following the shock recall of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in a bid to drain illegal cash from the economy.

The salient features of the Rs 50 banknotes are:

1. See through register with denominational numeral 50,

2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari,

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’,

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks,

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse:

10. Year of printing of the note on the left,

11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan,

12. Language panel,

13. Motif of Hampi with Chariot,

14. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.