Standard & Poor’s stuck with its “BBB-minus” sovereign rating and “stable” outlook for India, TV channels reported on Friday citing unidentified sources, a week after rival Moody’s upgraded the country’s rating.

The decision, if confirmed, would contrast with Moody’s Investors Service’s decision on November 17 to upgrade India’s credit rating to “Baa2” from “Baa3”, one notch higher than S&P’s current rating, citing progress on economic and institutional reforms.

An S&P spokesman was not immediately reachable.

S&P had in October 2017 said India needed to improve its fiscal position for a rating upgrade. It kept India’s sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook.

S&P, in January 2007, rated India at BBB, the lowest investment grade rating for bonds, and gave an outlook of ‘stable’. It changed the outlook to negative in 2009 and raised it to stable in 2010. In 2012, the outlook was again lowered to negative, which was raised to stable soon after the Modi governagencies may have “poor standards”.

Moody’s last week said India was poised for fast growth because of wide-ranging economic and institutional reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Sovereign credit ratings are a barometer of a country’s credit profile and regulatory climate. A favourable rating helps governments and companies raise capital in global financial markets. Also, institutional investors rely on ratings for an indication of a country’s socio-political environment before making investment decisions.

A report by Fitch Ratings is now awaited.