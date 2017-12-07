Samsung India to hire 1000 engineering graduates in 2018

Samsung India plans to hire 1,000 graduates from top engineering colleges across the country in 2018 with over 300 of them coming in from various IITs, a top company official said.

A majority of these engineers are expected to be hired for new-age domains like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), biometrics, natural language processing, augmented reality and networks including 5G.

Apart from IITs, Samsung will also be hiring talent from premier institutes like Delhi College of Engineering, BITS Pilani, Manipal Institute of Technology and IIITs among others.

“Samsung is extremely bullish on R&D in India. We have been here for over 22 years. The three R&D centres in India work on several cutting-edge technologies,” Samsung Global SVP and MD of Samsung R&D Institute India, Bengaluru Dipesh Shah told PTI.

He added that the India centres not only work on innovation for Indian consumers but also contribute to global products.

Some of the India-centric features developed by the local teams include S-bike mode and Ultra Data Saving mode for smartphones and ActivWash+ for washing machines.

“Samsung R&D centres in India have worked on several global products of Samsung, including the high-end camera modules for flagship smartphones, intelligent interface Bixby that was launched with Galaxy S8 and Samsung Pay,” Shah said.

Last year, the Korean company had hired 800 engineers for its R&D facilities, out of which 300 were from IITs.

Samsung has three R&D centres in India at Bengaluru (largest outside Korea), Noida and Delhi. Globally, it has a total of 32 R&D centres.

While the Bengaluru centre has expertise in areas like AI, ML and IoT, the Noida facility plays key role in development of biometrics, mobile software development, multimedia and data security.

The Delhi centre works primarily on research related to high-end televisions, other consumer electronics products as well as Samsung’s operating system, Tizen.